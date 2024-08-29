An Afghan woman who sings outdoors to protest the Taliban’s morality laws says she won’t be silenced

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A woman who posted a video of herself singing outdoors in Afghanistan to protest the Taliban’s morality laws, which include a ban on women’s voices in public, says she won’t be silenced. The Taliban last week issued laws to prevent vice and promote virtue, including a requirement for a woman to conceal her face, body and voice outside the home. The 22-year-old graduate, from the northeastern province of Badakhshan, told The Associated Press that “no command, system or man can close the mouth of an Afghan woman.” Afghan women inside and outside the country have posted videos of themselves singing in protest at the new laws.

