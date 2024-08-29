Court orders South Korea to specify plans to cut carbon emissions through 2049

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court has ordered the government to back its climate goals with more concrete plans for action through 2049. The ruling Thursday handed a partial victory to climate campaigners who say the country’s failure to cut emissions faster amounts to a violation of their rights. The court’s assessment involves four climate cases raised by 254 plaintiffs, including many young people who were children or teenagers when they began filing the complaints against the government and lawmakers in 2020.

