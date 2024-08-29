Former Russian defense official detained suspected of fraud in latest high-profile military arrest

A former Russian defense official was detained on fraud charges Thursday, Russian state news agencies said in the latest high-profile arrest of a senior military official in Russia. It appears to be part of a sweeping investigation into abuse of office in the top tiers of Russia’s military leadership. The case against Former Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov relates to business activities at a sprawling park in Moscow sometimes called Russia’s “military Disneyland.” He is accused of renovating his properties at the park’s expense and of forcing contractors to provide services to him for free. He faces up to ten years in prison if found guilty, Tass said.

