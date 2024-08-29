Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, UN says

VIENNA (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says that Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels in defiance of international demands. That’s according to a confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency that was seen by The Associated Press on Thursday. The report says Tehran has also not reconsidered its September 2023 decision to ban the most experienced nuclear inspectors from monitoring its nuclear program and that IAEA surveillance cameras remain disrupted.The report further says that Iran has still not provided answers to the nuclear watchdog’s years-long investigation about the origin and current location of man-made uranium particles found at two locations that Tehran has failed to declare as potential nuclear sites.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.