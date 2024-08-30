‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic violence charge in California

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff’s office says “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested and booked on a domestic violence charge. Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford says when deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Yountville on Thursday, it was apparent that there was potential abuse and Chigvintsev was arrested. Wofford says Chigvintsev was charged with felony domestic violence. Wofford said he could not release any information about the alleged victim or their relationship to Chigvintsev. He says Chigvintsev was released on $25,000 bail. Representatives for Chigvintsev didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on his behalf and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

