Police use Taser to subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania has stormed into the press area as the former president spoke but was surrounded by police and sheriffs’ deputies. He was eventually subdued with a Taser. The altercation Friday came moments after Trump criticized major media outlets for what he said was unfavorable coverage and dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview Thursday with Democrat Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. The man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area and started climbing a riser where television cameras were stationed before being surrounded. The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away. His motives were not clear.

