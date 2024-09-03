Suspect arrested in Turkey for allegedly transferring money to Mossad operatives, report says

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police have arrested a suspect believed to have been transferring money to operatives from Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in Turkey. The state-run news agency reported on Tuesday that the suspect, identified as Liridon Rexhepi from Kosovo, entered Turkey on Aug. 25, and was detained last Friday and formally arrested on Tuesday. It said he had confessed during interrogation that he conducted the money transfers. Since January, Turkish authorities have detained dozens of people, among them private investigators, on charges of collecting data on individuals, mostly Palestinians residing in Turkey, for Mossad. Israel has not commented on the arrests in Turkey.

