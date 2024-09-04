Canadian opposition party ends support agreement with Prime Minister Trudeau’s Liberals
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — An opposition party in Canada has ended a support agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, raising the odds an election could happen before the fall of 2025. Leftist NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh moved to distance himself from an increasingly unpopular Trudeau. “The deal is done,” Singh said on social media, bringing an abrupt halt to a pact that has kept the government running. Trudeau’s Liberals lack a majority of seats in Parliament and need the support of at least one other party to pass legislation and keep the government alive.