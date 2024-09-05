A rape trial in France will hear a woman’s testimony of yearslong ordeal of drugging and abuse

AVIGNON, France (AP) — A woman who was allegedly drugged by her ex-husband so that she could be raped by other men while she was unconscious is expected to testify before a panel of French judges. The woman’s former spouse, Dominique Pélicot, now 71, and 50 other men are on trial for aggravated sexual assault. Investigators say the rapes date back to 2011 but they only surfaced after Pélicot was caught by a security agent taking photographs of women’s crotches in a supermarket in September 2020. The incident launched an investigation that uncovered thousands of photos and images of Pélicot’s wife being apparently assaulted. The trial is expected to last until December. The defendants risk up to 20 years in prison.

