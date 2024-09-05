Chiefs hold off Ravens 27-20 when review overturns a TD on final play of NFL’s season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and a touchdown, and the Kansas City defense kept Lamar Jackson and the Ravens out of the end zone on three consecutive plays in the closing seconds. That allowed the Chiefs to begin their pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl title with a 27-20 victory over Baltimore on Thursday night. The game ended with a video review after Jackson appeared to hit Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone with no time left for a touchdown. The video clearly showed Likely’s toe on the line, though, and the call was overturned and the pass ruled incomplete.

