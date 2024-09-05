Russians mock US election allegations as Putin teasingly says he supports Harris

Russian commentators are mocking allegations that Moscow is meddling again in the U.S. presidential election, while President Vladimir Putin appeared to bolster the teasing tone by wryly claiming he supported Vice President Kamala Harris. On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department said the Russian state-owned broadcaster RT is carrying out a covert campaign to influence the American public ahead of the election. The Kremlin has dismissed previous allegations of interference in U.S. elections. Putin did not address the U.S. allegations. But speaking in the Far East port of Vladivostok, he said with a wry smile that since President Joe Biden is no longer running, Russia would back Harris because of her “expressive and infectious laugh.”

