Typhoon Yagi kills 2 and injures 92 in China’s Hainan as it makes its way to northern Vietnam

HONG KONG (AP) — A powerful typhoon killed two people and left at least 92 injured in the southern Chinese island of Hainan, authorities said Saturday, with heavy rains and winds causing power outages in over 800,000 households. The typhoon Yagi is currently en route to northern Vietnam over the Gulf of Tonkin Saturday, with Vietnamese authorities describing Yagi as “one of the most powerful typhoons in the region over the past decade.” Over a million people were relocated in China’s Hainan island and in Guangdong prior to Yagi making a landfall. China’s national meteorological authorities said Yagi was the strongest autumn typhoon to have landed in China.

