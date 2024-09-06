Zelenskyy meets top military leaders in Germany as the US announces additional aid to Ukraine

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting top military leaders of more than 50 partner nations in Germany to press for more weapons support. Meanwhile, the United States announced it would provide an additional $250 million in security assistance to Kyiv. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting of the leaders was taking place during a “dynamic moment” in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, as it conducts its first offensive operations of the war while facing a significant threat from Russian forces near a key hub in the Donbas.

