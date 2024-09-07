Alabama congressional district redrawn to better represent Black voters sparks competitive race

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District is sparking a heated election. Democrat Shomari Figures, a former top aide to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, is trying to flip the seat. Republican Caroleene Dobson, a real estate attorney and political newcomer, is attempting to keep the seat in GOP hands. The district was redrawn after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Alabama had likely illegally diluted the influence of Black voters when it redrew the state’s congressional maps. The non-partisan Cook Political Report ranks the district as “likely Democrat.” But it is not considered a sure thing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.