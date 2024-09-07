German rail system reports major disruptions due to a technical fault

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s national rail company is reporting “massive” disruptions” in parts of the country on Saturday, blaming a “technical disturbance.” An announcement on the rail operator Deutsche Bahn’s website said that “we are working on a fix at high speed.” Long-distance and local trains were completely halted in the area around Frankfurt in the southwest, Germany’s public ARD public television reported, saying that the fault was with a satellite radio communications system. The outage included trains running from Frankfurt’s airport and main train station to other parts of the country, both key transport links.

