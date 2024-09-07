Takeaways from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s response to violence after George Floyd’s murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be the Democratic vice presidential candidate has revived the debate over how he handled the biggest crisis of his political career. In 2020, Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted after a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. The Black man’s murder sparked a nationwide reckoning over racial discrimination and police misconduct. What the governor did — or failed to do — during and afterward continues to draw sharp criticism from Republicans who say he should have acted sooner to stop the looting and arson. Walz has vigorously defended how he handled the crisis.

