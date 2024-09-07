The heads of the CIA and MI6 issue a joint call for a cease-fire in Gaza

LONDON (AP) — The heads of the American and British foreign intelligence agencies say they are “working ceaselessly” for a cease-fire in Gaza. CIA Director William Burns and MI6 Chief Richard Moore used a rare joint public statement to press for peace. Writing in the Financial Times, they said their agencies had “exploited our intelligence channels to push hard for restraint and de-escalation.” Burns traveled to Egypt last month for high-level talks aimed at bringing about a hostage deal and at least a temporary halt to the conflict. So far there has been no agreement, though U.S. officials insist a deal is close. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has said reports of a breakthrough are “exactly inaccurate.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.