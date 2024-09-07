Wynn Resorts paying $130M for letting illegal money reach gamblers at its Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino company Wynn Resorts is paying $130 million to federal authorities and admitting that it allowed unlicensed money transfers from around the world to reach gamblers at its flagship Las Vegas Strip property. The publicly traded company says the settlement reached Friday represents the money it was accused of illegally reaping at the Wynn Las Vegas resort. U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath in San Diego calls it the largest forfeiture by a casino based on admissions of criminal wrongdoing. Wynn Resorts said it has severed ties with all people and businesses involved in what the government acknowledges were convoluted transactions overseas. It says the forfeiture isn’t a fine, and the case didn’t amount to money laundering.

