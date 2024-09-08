UN official says Sudan’s war has killed at least 20,000 people

CAIRO (AP) — A senior United Nations official says more than 16 months of war in Sudan has killed more than 20,000 people, a grim figure amid a devastating conflict that wrecked the northeastern African country. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, gave the tally in a news conference Sunday in Sudan’s Red Sea city of Port Sudan. He described Sudan as being in “a perfect storm of crisis.” Sudan was plunged into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open warfare across the country.

