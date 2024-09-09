Mark Hamill, Debbie Allen, Bob Iger, CNN and more mourn James Earl Jones

Famous fans and collaborators are paying tribute to actor James Earl Jones. The star of “The Lion King” and the commanding voice of Darth Vader died Monday at age 93. Jones’ “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill told The Associated Press he was one of the world’s finest actors, and that his contributions to the beloved franchise are immeasurable. Actor Debbie Allen said it was a privilege to direct him in a 2008 Broadway play and a blessing to be his friend. Actor Octavia Spencer said his voice and talent will be remembered always.

