Oregon police charge a neighbor of a nurse reported missing with murder

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A neighbor of a Beaverton nurse who was charged with murder after an investigation determined he was involved in her disappearance is set to be arraigned on Monday, Oregon authorities said.

The Beaverton Police Department said officers arrested Bryce Schubert, 27, on Saturday and charged him in connection with the killing of Melissa Jubane, 32. Jubane was reported missing on Wednesday when she failed to show up for work at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland.

Her remains have been found, police said in a statement.

Police conducted a welfare check Wednesday at Jubane’s apartment in Beaverton, a Portland suburb. Jubane was not there and her phone appeared to be off, police said. Police entered her name as a missing person in national law enforcement databases.

Police said their investigation linked Schubert to her disappearance. The statement didn’t provide more details because the investigation is continuing.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office jail roster showed Schubert was in custody Monday morning. He was set to appear in court for arraignment later in the day, according to spokespeople for the county, its district attorney’s office and Beaverton police.

The court will address his legal representation at the arraignment, Washington County spokesperson Stephen Mayer said in an email in response to questions about whether a defense attorney who might speak on his behalf had been assigned to his case.

The Oregon Nurses Association plans to hold a vigil for Jubane Monday evening, in a park near the hospital where she worked.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Melissa during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with our community in mourning and offer our full support to all those impacted by this devastating loss,” the labor union said.