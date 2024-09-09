RFK Jr. loses attempt to withdraw from Michigan ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the ballot in the battleground state, settling a brief legal battle. Kennedy suspended his third-party presidential campaign in August. He sought to have his name dropped from the Michigan ballot so as not to siphon away votes from former President Donald Trump, whom he has endorsed. Kennedy sued the Democratic secretary of state Aug. 30 and the case quickly made its way to the state Supreme Court. Monday’s ruling ensures Kennedy’s name will stay on the ballot, potentially dealing a marginal blow to Trump’s campaign.

