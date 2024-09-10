2 transgender New Hampshire girls can play on girls sports teams during lawsuit, a judge rules

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge says two transgender girls can try out for and play on girls school sports teams as the teens challenge a New Hampshire ban. The families of Parker Tirrell, and Iris Turmelle, sued in August seeking to overturn the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law in July. While Turmelle doesn’t plan to play sports until December, Tirrell successfully sought an emergency order allowing her to start soccer practice last month. That order was set to expire Tuesday. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Landya McCafferty’s new order issued Tuesday blocks the state from enforcing the law as applied to the two students.

