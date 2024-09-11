A man is charged with drugging and raping women he met through a ‘sugar daddy’ website

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women he met online over the past 15 months. Police said Wednesday in filing rape and other charges against 40-year-old Andrew J. Gallo of Levittown that he met the women through a website that connects women with “sugar daddy” men. Gallo is jailed with bail set at $500,000 cash. He is charged with five counts of rape by causing impairment, four counts of strangulation, drug and alcohol charges, and corruption of minors. The women are ages 17 to 30. Authorities said they are looking for additional possible victims. A message seeking comment was left at a number linked to Gallo.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.