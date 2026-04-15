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Blackfoot Police clarify no robbery occurred after large response, lockdown at Blackfoot Walmart

Blackfoot Police Department.
KIFI/Braydon Wilson
Blackfoot Police Department.
By
New
Published 1:40 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Police say no robbery took place following a large law enforcement response at Walmart this Wednesday morning.

The incident began at approximately 10:51 a.m. when the Blackfoot Police Department received reports of a potential bank robbery threat at the Westmark Credit Union. While officers were en route, dispatchers received a description of the suspect and their vehicle.

By the time police arrived at the credit union, the individual had fled. However, officers quickly located a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot of the neighboring Walmart.

To ensure public safety, the Blackfoot Police Department worked with Walmart's management to secure the store for approximately ten minutes while searching for the suspect. During the brief lockdown, the alleged suspect was located inside the store and detained without incident.

The Bingham County Joint Detective Division conducted extensive interviews with both the credit union staff and the suspect in custody. Following the investigation, police determined that no robbery had taken place, and the suspect was released.

However, they confirmed an incident did take place inside the credit union that could result in misdemeanor charges. The case is now being forwarded to the Blackfoot City Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Police say the investigation remains active, and no additional details, including the identities of those involved, are being released at this time.

The Blackfoot Police Department also thanked the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, as well as local businesses and residents, for their cooperation.

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Maile Sipraseuth

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