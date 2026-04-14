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Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to honor legacy of late Judge William “Bill” Bacon

Shoshone Bannock Tribes
By
New
Published 5:59 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will gather this Friday to pay tribute to the life and enduring impact of William "Bill" F. Bacon, a longtime Tribal Judge and General Counsel described as a "tireless advocate" for Indigenous rights.

Judge Bacon passed away on March 26 following a tragic car accident along I-15 near Pocatello. In the weeks since, Tribal leadership and community members have continued to reflect on a career defined by
"dedicated service, steady leadership, and meaningful contributions to the Tribes and the community."

RELATED: “Tireless advocate” for Shoshone-Bannock Tribes identified as victim in fatal I-15 semi-truck crash

Memorial Service Details

Tribal leadership has organized a formal memorial and plaque dedication ceremony to ensure Bacon's contributions are permanently recognized. According to a Shosone-Bannock Tribes Facebook post, the open-house-style event will be held indoors at the Tribal Business Center Council Chambers on Friday, April 17, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"The memorial will bring together Tribal leadership, family, friends, and community members to reflect on his life and lasting impact," states the post.

The program will include an opening prayer, reflections, recognition of Bacon's family, an honor song, and the plaque dedication. Light refreshments will follow the ceremony.

Because seating within the Council Chambers is limited the event will be held in an open house format, and attendees are welcome to come and go throughout the program. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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