Canadian envoy in Cyprus to draw on its experience accommodating needs of women migrants and minors

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Canada’s envoy on women, peace and security says her country is drawing on Cyprus’ experience of accommodating the needs of women migrants and children and those fleeing regional conflict zones at a time of unprecedented global displacement. The North American country is one of around a dozen others that signed bilateral agreements with Cyprus to briefly host their citizens evacuated from neighboring countries until they’re repatriated. Fears that the Israel-Hamas war may spread in the region have spiked in recent months. Ambassador Jacqueline O’Neill told The Associated Press her meetings provided valuable lessons that Canadian authorities can apply in future operations when repatriating citizens, particularly pregnant women and unaccompanied minors.

