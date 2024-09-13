Skip to Content
Maryland man gets bucked off of his horse on a Wyoming hunting trip

today at 4:34 PM
TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) – Around noon Friday, September 13th a 50-year-old Maryland man was thrown from his horse on a hunting trip in the Horse Creek area.

Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSR) used a helicopter to transport the man to a waiting ambulance at the TCSR hanger. The man sustained an injury that would not allow him to walk. Without the helicopter, he would have needed to be transported six miles on a wheeled litter.

The mission took a little over two hours, and no information about the injury other than a full-body vacuum splint being used, was given at this time.

