Change-of-plea hearings set in fraud case for owners of funeral home where 190 bodies found

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has canceled an October trial date and set a change-of-plea hearing for the owners of a Colorado funeral home where authorities discovered 190 decaying bodies. Jon and Carie Hallford were indicted in April on fraud charges. They are accused of misspending nearly $900,000 in pandemic relief funds. The Hallfords filed statements Thursday with the federal court asking for a change-of-plea hearing to consider a proposed plea agreement. The judge granted their request to vacate the Oct. 15 trial date and scheduled the change-of-plea hearings for Oct. 24. They Hallfords also face separate charges in state court for for corpse abuse, money laundering, theft and forgery.

