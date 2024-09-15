Report shows system deficiencies a year before firefighting foam spill at former Navy base

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A report shows that a fire suppression system at a Brunswick Executive Airport hangar in Maine showed deficiencies about a year before it discharged gallons of firefighting foam containing harmful chemicals. The Aug. 19 discharge is Maine’s biggest accidental spill of the fire suppressant on record. It’s not known, however, if those deficiencies, which included some non-functioning sensors, led to what happened. The system released 1,450 gallons of firefighting foam concentrate mixed with 50,000 gallons of water at the former Navy base. An investigation is underway into why the fire suppression system discharged.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.