Bolivia’s iconic ex-President Evo Morales calls for anti-government march, escalates political fight

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales, Bolivia’s former president, has called on supporters to protest against current President Luis Arce. Morales made the call on Monday after Arce accused him on national TV of trying to overthrow the government. Arce’s speech on Sunday night accused Morales of sabotaging his administration and undermining democracy. He alleged that Morales aimed to return to power by any means. Morales, who served as Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, vowed to unleash unrest if barred from running in the 2025 elections. On Monday, peasants and workers blocked roads, demanding Arce’s resignation. The political struggle between Arce and Morales has polarized Bolivia, creating turmoil and economic crisis.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.