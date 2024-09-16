Control of the Murdoch media empire could be at stake in a closed-door hearing in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A probate court in Nevada is set to begin reviewing evidence this week in a behind-closed-doors dispute that could determine who will control Rupert Murdoch’s media empire after his death. The New York Times reported based on a sealed court document that Murdoch last year moved to change the terms of his irrevocable family trust. Murdoch is in court for the hearing. The Times reported that he wants to ensure his eldest son, Lachlan, remains in charge of his cadre of newspapers and television networks. The court has blocked public access to the hearings and most documents in the case.

