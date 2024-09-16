Louisville interim police chief will lead department in permanent role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s interim police chief has been named permanent chief. Paul Humphrey took over as interim chief in June when former Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended over her handling of a sexual harassment claim within the department. Before the permanent assignment this week, Humphrey was the city’s fourth interim chief since Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville officers in 2020. Mayor Craig Greenberg said Monday Louisville’s police department “needs stability in its leadership.” Humphrey joined the department as a patrol officer in 2006, and is a former SWAT team commander, training division chief and deputy chief.

