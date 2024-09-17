A man accused of drugging his wife so dozens of men could rape her is testifying in French court

AVIGNON, France (AP) — A man accused of drugging his then-wife and inviting dozens of men to rape her over nearly a decade is testifying in court in southern France. The case has shocked the country and drawn new support for rape victims. Dominique Pélicot, now 71, faces 20 years in prison if convicted. He previously confessed to investigators. But his court testimony will be crucial for the panel of judges to decide on the fate of some 50 other men standing trial. They are all accused of raping Gisèle Pélicot. She has become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.