A military training camp in Mali’s capital has been attacked, the army says

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s army says a military training camp in the capital has been attacked. Col. Marima Sagara, deputy director of the army’s communications service, said it received reports of an attack early Tuesday on the gendarme training school in Bamako but had no further information. An Associated Press reporter heard two explosions and saw smoke rise in the distance. The training school is located on the outskirts of the city. It was unclear who the attackers were, how many there were and whether the situation was under control. Mali, along with its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger, has battled an insurgency by armed groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

