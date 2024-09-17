Hard-right Dutch coalition will lay out priorities as leaders bicker

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A speech by the Dutch king to lawmakers is laying out the new government’s policy plans for the coming year. The speech Tuesday is being delivered against a backdrop of bickering between members of the hard right-led coalition over its plans to drastically slash migration. The day is dominated by pageantry as the royals are driven through The Hague in ornate horse-drawn carriages. It also marks the first major test of the new technocratic coalition administration led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof as ministers debate their plans with parliament — and among themselves.

