Kentucky deputy killed in exchange of gunfire with suspect, sheriff says

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky has been fatally shot while pursuing a suspect who had fled on foot. Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston says his deputy, Josh Phipps, was assisting state police looking for a man Monday evening when gunfire was exchanged. Phipps was shot and later died at a hospital. The sheriff says the suspect also died from gunshot wounds. Phipps was a three-year veteran of the department and the sheriff says the deputy was a hero. The shooting happened in the city of Russell Springs. No information was immedaitely given on the investigation that led to the pursuit and shooting.

