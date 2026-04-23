Battle of The Badges blood drive challenge aims to save lives across Idaho

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - A friendly competition is turning into a life-saving mission across Idaho. Air Idaho Rescue, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC), and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host the “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive Challenge, encouraging Idahoans to donate blood and support local first responders.

The statewide competition invites donors to give blood at any American Red Cross location through Wednesday, April 29th. Each donation earns points for a selected team, adding a competitive twist to an effort to address a nationwide blood shortage.

Participants can choose between two teams:

Team A Positive : representing Air Idaho’s rotor-wing crews, EMS, and area fire departments

: representing Air Idaho’s rotor-wing crews, EMS, and area fire departments Team O Positive: representing Air Idaho’s fixed-wing crews and local law enforcement

Each unit of blood donated can help save up to three lives, according to organizers. Certain donations—such as Power Red, O-negative blood types, first-time donors, and donations made on the final day of the competition—can earn double points.

Organizers say the need for blood is constant, especially for emergency responders like Air Idaho Rescue. Their aircraft operate as flying intensive care units, equipped with life-saving tools and even blood supplies that can be administered mid-flight to patients experiencing severe blood loss.

“Everyone is invited to help combat the nationwide blood shortage by donating,” said Air Methods Account Executive Jill Egan. “Every donation is worth one point in our competition. When people donate, they can choose to join Team A+ so their point goes to the Air Idaho rotor wing, EMS, and firefighter team, or Team O+ so their point goes to the Air Idaho fixed-wing and law enforcement team. Double points are given for power red and O-negative blood, rookie donors, and donations made on April 29, which is the last day of the competition.”

The competition will wrap up April 29 with an awards ceremony announcing the winning team—but organizers emphasize the real goal goes far beyond bragging rights.

They’re encouraging everyone who can donate to step up, pick a team, and help save lives.

To participate, donors can register through the American Red Cross website and schedule an appointment at a donation center near them.