Idaho ranks last in per pupil spending, again

By: Emma Epperly

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 22, 2026

IDAHO — Idaho spends the least in the country per student in K-12 public schools, according to newly released data from the National Center for Educational Statistics.

The Gem State spent $11,167 per pupil during the 2024 fiscal year, the most recent data available from NCES.

That makes Idaho last in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nationwide, schools spent on average $17,499 per child.

The closest state to Idaho is Utah, which spent $11,299. After that, the per-pupil expenditure jumps up by about $1,000.

In 2022 and 2023, Idaho ranked second-to-last, behind Utah, in per-pupil spending. In 2021, Idaho ranked last. Idaho has occupied a similar bottom-of-the-pile spot for more than a decade.

But even in Idaho, there’s a huge range in the amount spent per child. For example, in Avery, one of the state’s smallest K-8 school districts, about $91,030 was spent per student in 2025, the most in the state. Three Creek, Prairie and Pleasant Valley Elementary school districts — also small — round out the top four.

Some large districts spend more than the state average. Boise spent $14,639 per student in fiscal year 2025. The state’s largest district West Ada spent $8,875, so well under the state average.

The lowest per student spending in the state is often from hybrid or virtual schools. Idaho Home Learning spent $6,408 last year. The statewide average for 2025 was $13,020.

While Idaho's statewide average has gone up since 2024, it's likely that Idaho will continue to fall at the bottom nationally, if the last decade of data is any indicator.

Here's the data for Idaho's neighboring states:

Wyoming $20,542

Washington $18,639

Oregon $18,052

Nevada $14,247

Montana $14,202

Utah 11,299

Idaho $11,167

Ed News Data Analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this story.