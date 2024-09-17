Skip to Content
Tuesday is National Constitution Day

today at 11:00 AM
Published 11:20 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– National Constitution Day and Citizenship Day is Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787 – this year is the 237th anniversary.

Today at 2 pm, the Old Fort Hall Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution will host the annual bell-ringing ceremony at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls. The Daughters of the American Revolution say if you cannot attend, grab a bell to ring at 2 pm.

Sam Ross

