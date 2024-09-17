Tuesday is National Constitution Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– National Constitution Day and Citizenship Day is Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787 – this year is the 237th anniversary.

Today at 2 pm, the Old Fort Hall Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution will host the annual bell-ringing ceremony at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls. The Daughters of the American Revolution say if you cannot attend, grab a bell to ring at 2 pm.