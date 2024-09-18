Work has begun on an inauguration stage at the Capitol. The last one became part of Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Work on the presidential inauguration platform is kicking off at the U.S. Capitol. Congressional leaders pounded the first ceremonial nails into a stage they cast as a symbol of America’s commitment to the peaceful transfer of power. But even as Republican and Democratic leaders gathered in a moment of bipartisanship with the National Mall spread before them, the nation’s politics were imbued with threats of violence. Republican Donald Trump has been threatened with two assassination attempts during his campaign. Also, in 2021 Trump’s supporters used pipes, lumber and other materials from the inauguration stage to attack law enforcement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.