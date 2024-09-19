A U.N.-chartered plane was damaged in an Islamist attack in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A plane that was used for humanitarian work by the World Food Program was damaged during an Islamist attack in the capital of Mali, according to the South African aviation company that owns the plane. The company, National Airways Corporation, said late Wednesday that the plane “came under terrorist attack” on Tuesday while it was on the ground in Bamako, Mali. It said all crew and staff were unharmed and in a remote safe house. Islamic militants attacked a military training camp and the airport in Bamako on Tuesday. Mali troops subdued the militants following gunfire that killed some soldiers, authorities said. An al-Qaida-linked group has claimed the attack. At least 15 suspects were arrested.

