Bad weather cited in 2 fatal Nebraska plane crashes minutes apart
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Preliminary reports from the National Transportation Safety Board say bad weather was noted near two Nebraska farm fields where small planes crashed minutes apart in August. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two crashes happened on Aug. 26, within 50 minutes of each other. While the NTSB reports don’t yet cite a probable cause in either crash, both reports include witness accounts of low clouds and bad weather. Crashes near the towns of Crofton and Wayne, Nebraska, killed two people in total.