Bad weather cited in 2 fatal Nebraska plane crashes minutes apart

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Preliminary reports from the National Transportation Safety Board say bad weather was noted near two Nebraska farm fields where small planes crashed minutes apart in August. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two crashes happened on Aug. 26, within 50 minutes of each other. While the NTSB reports don’t yet cite a probable cause in either crash, both reports include witness accounts of low clouds and bad weather. Crashes near the towns of Crofton and Wayne, Nebraska, killed two people in total.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.