Denmark’s Queen Margrethe who abdicated earlier this year has been hospitalized

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II who stunningly abdicated earlier this year, has been admitted to a hospital after falling in her home. Danish media said Thursday that she is doing fine. The 84-year-old queen was admitted late Wednesday to the Danish capital’s university hospital for observation after falling in the evening at a castle, north of Copenhagen. In January, Margrethe became Denmark’s first monarch to abdicate in nearly 900 years and handed over the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik. She had always maintained that she wouldn’t quit, but back surgery and several ailments left her unable to undertake as much as she could in the past.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.