EU chief travels to Kyiv with promise of fresh energy funds to get Ukraine through winter

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to war-ravaged Ukraine with the promise of 160 million euros in fresh energy funds to get the nation through the winter. She says most of the money would come from immobilized Russian assets held in the bloc because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She says that “it is only right that Russia pays for the destruction it caused.” The European Union estimates that about half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed. That makes the job of heating homes, hospitals and schools increasingly difficult as temperatures dip ahead of the third war winter that the nation will face.

