First person convicted under Hong Kong’s new security law is sentenced to 14 months in prison

HONG KONG (AP) — The first person convicted under a tough new Hong Kong national security law has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for wearing a T-shirt with a protest slogan. In June, Chu Kai-pong wore a shirt reading “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” a slogan chanted during anti-government protests in 2019. Authorities have said the slogan could imply the separation of Hong Kong from China — a red line for Beijing. The city’s new security law, which critics say further stifles freedom of expression, took effect in March and imposes stiffer punishments on sedition offenses. The 2019 protest movement was the most concerted challenge to the Hong Kong government since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.