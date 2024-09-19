Group to assess what tech is considered fair to use while hunting in the works

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Idaho Fish and Game is processing over 750 applications to select members of the new Hunting and Advanced Technology (HAT) Working Group. The group will evaluate the public’s opinions on what technology should be considered “fair chase” in hunting.

“In Muzzleloaders, for instance, currently, it's not legal to use pellets or powder, but that's something that's pretty common in other states. So that would be an example of something that they may discuss,” said Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region Communications Manager, James Brower.

The HAT Working Group will develop recommendations to the Fish and Game Commission to consider what technology might be allowed and what equipment might be restricted or regulated for future hunting seasons.

“Drones are probably going to be a component of that. Currently, you can't use a drone to hunt in Idaho. So, that's definitely a very controversial subject.”

The group’s meetings will start in the fall. The members will meet regularly and work through March 2025. Their meetings will mostly be done virtually, but there will also be some in-person participation.