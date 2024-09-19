Lawyer for American charged in Japan’s trial of ex-Nissan exec Ghosn appeals for ‘justice’

TOKYO (AP) — The six-year-old criminal case of Greg Kelly, an American ensnared in the scandal of Nissan’s former boss Carlos Ghosn has turned a page in a Japanese court, with the judge promising a verdict in February. Kelly’s lawyer Yoichi Kitamura demanded that the court deliver “justice,” using the English word, and clear Kelly’s name. Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, was arrested in 2018, on charges related to under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. Ghosn led Nissan for two decades. In 2022, Kelly was cleared of almost all counts and given a suspended sentence, so he didn’t serve time.

