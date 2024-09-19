Ohio sheriff condemned for saying people with Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded

An Ohio sheriff is under fire for a social media post in which he said people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if Harris wins. Good-government groups called it a threat and urged him to remove the post. Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski is a Republican supporter of former President Donald Trump. Zuchowski, who’s running for reelection, likened people in the U.S. illegally to “human locusts” in a recent Facebook post. He also urged residents to write down the addresses of Harris supporters with signs in their yards.

