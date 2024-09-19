Philadelphia officer who died weeks after being shot recalled as a dedicated public servant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer who recently died from wounds he suffered when he was shot during a traffic stop earlier this year was eulogized as a dedicated public servant. Jaime Roman was shot June 22 in the city’s Kensington section and remained hospitalized until he died Sept. 10, Services for the 31-year-old officer were held Thursday. The alleged shooter, Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, is now facing numerous charges, including murder. Roman would have marked his seventh anniversary as an officer later this month. He was the married father of two young children, and his wife is also a Philadelphia police officer.

